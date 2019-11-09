A lockdown is underway in Ayodhya with all the roads leading to the temple town sealed and entry of media persons also banned in the city on Saturday. As the time of pronouncement of Ayodhya verdict comes near, the administration locked down the temple town. All the entry points of Ayodhya have been restricted, traffics has been diverted.

Entry Restricted

Faizabad District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said: "Entries in Ayodhya town have been restricted. Even media persons are not allowed to enter the city. "We have allowed 'Ram Ki Pairi' the western bank of river Saryu for reporting. Media debates are also not allowed." The Muslim community in Ayodhya has also canceled its proposed programme of 'Barawafaat' procession on Saturday.

Organised by the Milaads, people will be celebrating the birthday of prophet inside their houses. All the roads leading to the disputed site have been sealed and there is huge security cover with extra forces called into the temple town. According to the information provided by the Commissioner's office by 9 a.m. 100 devotees have visited the disputed Ram Janambhoomi temple, where special pujas were expected to take place, as was told by the priest.