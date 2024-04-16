A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in the North Block on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding that it was brought under control quickly.

Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that a call regarding a blaze on the second floor at IC Division in the MHA office was received at 9.22 a.m.

"A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused by 9.35 a.m.," said a senior DFS official.

The official said that the fire was in a Xerox machine, computers and some documents.

"No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official added.

