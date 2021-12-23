Superhero fans in India are now eagerly waiting for the release of Minnal Murali, starring Mollywood hunk Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film will be released on Netflix on December 24. Audiences are awaiting the film to be screened on Netflix today night at 12.00 PM, but Minnal Murali will be released only by tomorrow 01.30 PM IST.

Minnal Murali: Desi Superhero all set to thrill viewers

Netflix has decided to release Minnal Murali on Christmas eve, and the OTT giant expects a warm welcome for this movie from audiences. According to reports, Netflix has bagged the OTT rights of this movie for a huge sum, perhaps the biggest for any movie starring Tovino Thomas.

Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph, and it will portray the story of Jaison, an ordinary young man who gets superpowers after being struck by a lightning.

Tovino Thomas, in a recent interview, had revealed that Minnal Murali is one of the biggest movies in his career. He also added that the superhero in this movie is a common desi man, and revealed that the film will have ample doses of comedy and action.

Covid made Minnal Murali an OTT release

Earlier, the makers of Minnal Murali had planned to release the film in theaters. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the release of the film was postponed indefinitely, and finally, in last September, Netflix bought the movie. Later, that month, Netflix announced that Minnal Murali will be released on Christmas eve.

Minnal Murali was recently screened in Mumbai Film Festival's year-round program, where it received highly positive reviews from all corners. The movie is 2 hours and 39 minutes long.

Apart from Malayalam, the film will be also released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul in the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.