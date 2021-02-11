Health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar will be acting in a Kannada movie based on a real-life story under the direction of Harish M D Halli. The movie revolves around a young girl Tanuja, who is a NEET aspirant from a small village in Shivamogga district.

Saptha Pavoor from 'Sarkari hiriya prathamika shaale kasaragodu' movie will play the role of Tanuja. according to the reports, director Harish M D Halli has approached Sudhakar and the minister has agreed to act. "I have asked him for three days and he asked me to meet him to discuss,'' he said.

The story is expected to have many twist and turns, Tanuja was to take her NEET exams in September. Her house was located in a containment zone and she had Covid symptoms, which prevented her from taking the exam.

However, in October, when the Supreme Court gave directions to conduct the re-examination for students who had missed it the first time due to the pandemic, Tanuja was among the candidates who had heaved a sigh of relief. But she had only a few days to complete the formalities.

Hailing from a remote village and a poor family, Tanuja didn't know what to do. Racing against time, she struggled to get the documents. And then she faced difficulties in submitting her documents in time due to technical glitches and almost lost yet another chance to write the exam.

However, not losing hope, she approached her teacher, who in turn, contacted a Bengaluru-based journalist. On the exam day, the journalist tweeted about Tanuja's plight at 6.30 am, tagging the Chief Minister.

CM Yediyurappa likely to make a guest appearance in this yet-untitled film

Meanwhile, the staff from minister Sudhakar's office read this tweet and brought it to the notice of the minister. Sudhakar immediately called the NEET Director in Delhi, who initially refused to oblige. But after a lengthy conversation, he agreed for Tanuja to write the exam.

The exam was at 2 pm in Bengaluru. Tanuja, who was in a village in Shivamogga, made it to Bengaluru somehow and reached the examination centre on time and wrote the exam. Sudhakar played a key 'role' in Tanuja writing the exam. He will be playing the same role in the film

Harish said the shooting will begin in March and the movie is expected to release in August.