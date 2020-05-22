The biggies of Telugu film industry met at Chiranjeevi's residence to hold a meeting with Telangana State Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas. Some key points from the meeting were shared and the latest we hear is that director Rajamouli has said that he is ready to shoot RRR with minimal crew and make sure that the set is locked to restrict any outsiders from entering it. Only the lead actors, when necessary only, will be attending the shoot.

The biggies of Telugu film industry have met at Chiranjeevi's residence to hold a meeting with Telangana State Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas. Some key points from the meeting were shared and the latest we hear is that director Rajamouli has said that he is ready to shoot RRR with minimal crew, and make sure that the set is locked, to restrict any outsiders from entering it. Only the lead actors, that too when necessary only, will be attending the shoot.

A final green signal on this is yet to be given. The points discussed about movie shoots going back to floors will be discussed with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and only when he agrees to it, filmmakers can pack bags to go back to sets.

If it happens, dates of actors related to these scenes are now being looked at. These scenes will be shot at a set erected in the RFC. The other crucial scenes will be shot after the lockdown lifted.

There have been a lot of reports on delay in the release of RRR, which leads to confusion in between producers. Because delay in RRR means delay to many other films too.

So keeping this point in mind, Rajamouli is said to be making some minor changes to the script of RRR, a Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer, to make sure it is shot as soon as possible and wrap it up as early as possible. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing key roles in this film.

Only if he can manage it by chopping off some scenes, and reduce the length of the film, without losing its concept, then it would be possible. Also, travelling to other states and cities to shoot some action scenes will not be done by actors and directors, keeping the circumstances in mind.

Well, an official confirmation on the release date of RRR is still awaited. As of now, it is slated for release on January 8, 2021.