The British cult carmaker under BMW Group, Mini, has launched a special edition 3-door Cooper S model christened the Oxford edition. Mini India has been priced the Oxford edition at Rs 44.90 lakh and only 25 units are offered for booking exclusively via Amazon India.

To be brought to India as a Completely-Built up Unit (CBU), the Mini Oxford edition pays tribute to its British heritage of the brand. The limited edition comes packed with an array of customised parts and accessories.

Mini Oxford edition is offered only in two colour options - Solaris Orange with Jet Black roof and mirror caps, and Midnight Black with Solaris Orange roof and mirror caps. Extending the British DNA, the Oxford edition boasts of Union Jack design embedded on the exterior and interiors including the rear lights, customised side scuttles, door sill finishers, LED door projection, leather lounge upholstery, illuminated dashboard and at the steering wheel.

Piano Black exterior option includes black rings around headlights, radiator grille and the rear lights. In addition, the fuel filler cap painted in Black along with door handles complete the sporty look. The matte black bonnet, rear and side stripes with orange piping in Midnight Black and silver piping in Solaris Orange reinforce the look.

Mini has further accentuated the design quotient of the Oxford edition with John Cooper Works rear spoiler and Aerodynamic kit including front and rear apron. The car also gets 17-inch Track Spoke black alloy wheels and chrome-plated twin-exhaust pipe.

Inside the cabin, Mini Cooper S Oxford edition gets leather lounge upholstery in Solaris Orange and leather Chester malt upholstery in Midnight Black enhancing premium touch. Multi-functional leather steering wheel, sports seats for driver and front passenger, and panoramic glass roof are the other notable additions.

The Mini Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice 12 selectable colours. The Mini Wired package, on the other hand, adds an 8.8-inch touch screen with touchpad controller, a navigation system, telephony with wireless charging, 2nd USB interface.

The Mini Oxford edition is powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine delivering 192 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed sports automatic Steptronic transmission with a dual clutch. The Oxford edition can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.