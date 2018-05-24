2018 Mini Cooper range gets cosmetic upgrades

Mini 3-door Cooper S and Convertible are powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine

Mini 3-door and 5-door Cooper D are powered by a 1.5-litre twin-turbo diesel engine

British cult carmaker Mini under BMW Group has launched 2018 Cooper range in India. The 2018 Cooper family includes 3-door Cooper S, 3-door Cooper D, 5-door Cooper D and Convertible Cooper S and all models will be sold as Completely Built-Up (CBU) units starting in June.

Variant Ex-showroom price MINI 3-door Cooper D (Diesel) Rs 29.7 lakh MINI 3-door Cooper S (Petrol) Rs 33.2 lakh MINI 5-door Cooper D (Diesel) Rs 35.0 lakh MINI Convertible Cooper S (Petrol) Rs 37.1 lakh

The new Mini Cooper range is offered in three new colours - Emerald Grey metallic, Starlit Blue metallic and Solaris Orange metallic. An optional Piano Black exterior is available for the Cooper S models where the LED headlight, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high gloss black instead of chrome.

The range also boasts off new Mini Logo now appears on the bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and remote control. The signature circular LED headlights now gets new lens design and the LED daytime running light ring now incorporates LED indicators.

The range is offered with the optional Adaptive LED headlights to include cornering lights and innovative Matrix lights. In addition, the rear light units of the new Mini hatchback and convertible now appear in a Union Jack design.

The interior is spruced up with the option of leather Chester Malt upholstery coupled with Malt Brown colour line, with the doors and centre console finished in Piano Black. The new option of the backlit interior surface on the passenger side features a stylized Union Jack backlit by colours of the ambient lighting of Mini Excitement Pack.

The multi-function sport leather steering wheel now comes as standard and sports seats for driver and front passenger. The optional panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.

The optional Mini Wired package offers an 8.8-inch touchscreen with a touchpad controller, Find Mate, Navigation system professional, Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging, second USB interface and a 20 GB internal hard drive.

Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay along with Mini Radio Visual Boost and Mini Navigation or with Wired Package and the 360 watts Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System with 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.

The new Mini 3-door Cooper S and the new Convertible Cooper S are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine delivering 192hp of power and 280Nm of torque.

The 3-door Cooper S has a top speed of 235 kmph and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds. The engine comes mated to a 7-Speed double clutch Steptronic transmission.

The 3-door and 5-door Cooper D draw power from a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine delivering 114hp of power and 270Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 205 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds.