Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi and her husband actor Vivek Dahiya are on a romantic European getaway to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple have been sharing stunning pictures and videos from their Europe holiday on social media.

However, their enjoyment turned into a major loss after the celebrity couple fell victim to a theft. The couple lost approximately RS10 lakh, including their passports, and wallets, and all the shopping acquired during their trip were stolen.

Vivek Dahiya seeks help from Indian Embassy

In an interview with Times of India Vivek and Divyanka who were in Florence on Thursday, revealed they were robbed in the city.

As spoken to TOI, Vivek said, "Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

He said, "We tried contacting the local police, but they dismissed our case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can't help us. They even felt there was no point in them visiting the location. The police station shuts at 6 pm, and after that, they can't offer any assistance. We also tried reaching out to the embassy, but unfortunately, they had already closed for the day."

"We are in a small town near Florence. The hotel staff has been kind and helpful to us. But we are stuck without any cash and urgently need the embassy's assistance. We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us," he said.

Divyanka seeks help

Earlier today, Divyanka reacted to the news of the robbery on her Instagram story and said, "Vivek and I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards and expensive goods are gone from our car in our resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy."

'Mind your business, don't suggest us':Divyanka- Vivek react after trolls school them for 'luggage in car' negligence as their passports, Rs 10 lakhs get stolen in Europe

As soon as Vivek announced on social media that his belongings had been stolen which also included his passport and lakhs of rupees. Fans on social media advised him that he should have kept his passport and cash in the car.

Vivek took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. the resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone.... but i hope it doesn't. Help if you can, or empathise. Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult...Please go ahead doing your business."