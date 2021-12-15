A Thai helicopter on a military training flight crashed on Tuesday, killing both crew onboard, local media reported. Of late, military choppers have become the main cause of casualties among the defence forces during peacetime.

The helicopter, flying with other helicopters on the training flight from Army Aviation Centre in Lop Buri province, caught fire and crashed about 9.40 a.m. in the neighbouring province of Nakhon Sawan, Xinhua news agency reported an army source.

An investigation has been launched, and investigators have arrived at the site.

In Peru and India, similar chopper crashes have taken a heavy toll on the defense forces. India lost its Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on Dec. 8 while Peru lost several lives of its military personnel a day before similarly.