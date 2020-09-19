It's rightly said that break up makes you do some crazy and wacky things. This is what exactly happened with Miley Cyrus, the 27 years old singer split with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

Miley broke up with her boyfriend in August, and the same month she dropped her new single "Midnight Sky. Miley is receiving tremendous response for her single, and now as she is single (relationship status), the sexy singer has updated her Instagram feed with red hot X-rated content. From unbuttoning her pant to grabbing her chest and stripping it all off.

Miley's content game turns stronger with sassy captions that will surely set your heartbeat racing.

Scroll down for the videos spicing up the former "Hannah Montana" singer's already-NSFW Instagram.

Shot amid neon blue and red lighting Miley is seen topless grabbing her chest and ripping her pants off.

Her Instagram story tells a different tale. Miley uploaded a monochromic video on her IG story and captioned it as, 'Being single means having more alone time to video myself stripping naked to Joan Jett".

The next video ramped it up even further Miley appeared topless and with her signature licking action, plus hands placed over her chest.

The 27-year-old showed off her sprawl of tattoos as she folded her arms over her front to avoid violating Instagram's Community Guidelines.

"Do u wanna touch?" Miley wrote, then captioned the video with iconic Joan Jett lyrics, also mentioning being single.

She also uploaded a masked bathroom mirror selfie captioned: 'Mask 4 Mask,' in a play on the famous gay dating app phrase 'masc for masc.

However, the blonde bombshell Miley faced severe backlash from Instagrammers as well as her fans for showing rather explicit content.

Check out some of the comments below:

"Miley there are children on this app " a hugely-popular comment read, likely referring to the age 13-minimum to join Instagram.

"What the hell is wrong with this girl," another asked, with a third fan writing: "Here we go acting out again get your stuff together really."

For the unversed, here's what happened between the much-loved couple Miley and Cody.

Miley and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend went into self-isolation together amid the coronavirus pandemic, but last month it emerged they have split. The duo were longtime pals, and Miley was even pictured attending Cody's star-studded 18th birthday bash.

Her split from Cody came a year after she split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to for about nine months.

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, she said, "I haven't been single in like, I guess really from 2015 - I mean, there have been little months, so maybe about five years. Like I've had, you know, a few months here and there where I've been single but not for a long period."