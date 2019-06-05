Miley Cyrus is not happy with how things turned out in Barcelona when a fan groped her and kissed her. The singer has often expressed that she understands fanaticism and is okay with fans going overboard. However, there is a time and place and the necessity of consent involved in everything. And this fan in Barcelona seems to have crossed the line!

Taking to her Instagram, Miley Cyrus shared videos of the terrifying incident and wrote, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent." On the same, a source further told E! News, "She always respects her fans' enthusiasm... She is certainly unsettled by this. But is doing fine now."

The incident was very shocking and terrifying for Miley as she was caught completely off guard by the fan. He just jumped and grabbed her as she made her way to the car with husband Liam Hemsworth. On the same, another source told HollywoodLife, "The guy didn't mean any harm, but it was way over the line because it was totally without consent. Miley was able to duck right out of his grasp, but it freaked her out a little." A second insider further added, "It was definitely uneasy and confusing, but it all happened so fast, that she didn't really have a chance to be scared. She was briefly upset, but was able to move on pretty quickly from the hysteria."

As soon as the groping incident took place, Liam Hemsworth quickly got hold of Miley and took her inside the car. While the video was cut off as soon as Liam got hold of Miley, it seemed as if he was ready to show the man his place. An insider told HollywoodLife, "Miley doesn't like being overly sheltered. She has always resisted that. She wants to live a normal life, so she tries to find the right balance of keeping herself protected and interacting with her fans, because she really does love her fans."

Miley visited Barcelona along with Liam to promote her new EP, She Is Coming.