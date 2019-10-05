It looks like Miley Cyrus is making most of her single life. The "Wrecking Ball" singer sure seems to be playing the field.

Reportedly, two weeks after the demise of her romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus seems to have moved on to her long-time pal Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody were snapped smooching during a cozy lunch date at health food restaurant Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

Miley isn't letting old hang-ups get in the way of new relationships, she sure looks like she has left both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter behind. Apparently, another patron at the restaurant had their phone out at the right moment to spot Miley leaning down to plant brief but sensual kisses on Simpson's lips.

In the brief video, Miley is seen bending down with her eyes closed and kissing Cody, who was seated in a chair.

Miley Cyrus released a statement announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth after pictures surfaced, that showed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlynn Carter. However, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has never cheated on the Hunger Games actor.

Miley began: 'I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.'

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20's. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with drugs.

Perhaps, Miley wants to go back to that life, or maybe she wants to recover on her own. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: