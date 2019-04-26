Miley Cyrus is super obsessed with her husband Liam Hemsworth right now. To be quite fair, she has proven time and again that she can't get enough of her actor husband. In fact, fans of Liam Hemsworth might have a big competition in this game where Miley is clearing winning by expressing just how much she is obsessed with her husband.

The newlyweds were present for Avengers: Endgame's premiere. Well, considering how Chris Hemsworth plays such a pivotal role in the franchise, the family wouldn't miss such a big night. However, while everybody was busy talking about Thor and the rest of the Avengers, Miley couldn't keep her eyes and hands off of husband Liam. Sharing a few pictures from the premiere which was held at Los Angeles Convention Centre on April 22, Miley expressed how she is super extra when it comes to her husband. She captioned the picture as "I'm literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has [SIC] been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive."'

For the premiere, Miley donned a pristine black Yves Saint Laurant gown. She also channelled her Hannah Montana look as she wore her long blonde locks with a fringe cascading down her forehead. Liam too looked dapper in a black suit. Much like the Hemsworths, the two brothers looked really good with their respective wives. Marriage seems to be working wonderfully for Miley and Liam as they can't stop gushing about each other.

However, they are still not ready to have kids. As per a report on HollywoodLife, Miley's brother Trace Cyrus quoted "She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she's done so much. It's just not the time for her." Further divulging on how Liam and Miley have been together since she was 16, Trace's fiancé Taylor Sanders told HollywoodLife, "They've been together since she was 16. It's hard to break that bond. From an outsiders perspective, I've met them both, obviously. She's just so cool and chill and down to earth and I feel like he's like that too. They just fit perfectly together. They're both just so cool and so nice and just down to earth people."