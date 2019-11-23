Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky is sticking up for him. Reportedly, Elsa told reporters that her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth 'deserves much better' than his ex Miley Cyrus. Here's how Miley seems to be handing the shade.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth apparently split after she was spotted getting cosy with Kaitlynn Carter.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer announced in a statement, just hours before the Australian actor's 29th birthday, that they had separated to 'focus on themselves and their careers.'

The "Black Mirror" star revealed in her split statement that she and Liam are 'ever-evolving' and 'changing' as individuals, insisting that they will remain 'dedicated parents to all of their animals.'

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have apparently both remained tight lipped since they split earlier this year. But that didn't stop his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky from dishing on the divorce. The 43-year-old Spanish stunner, who's married to Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth, reportedly threw some shade at Miley when she was asked her for an update on Liam. But, a source close to Miley tells HollywoodLife exclusively that the Grammy winner isn't letting the cutting comment get to her.

"Miley really isn't concerned one way or another with what Elsa says or thinks about her," the source tells HL. "Miley knows the truth about her relationship [with Liam] and what went down between them. Miley wishes everybody would respect their privacy and not speak about their past in public because she and Liam are the only ones who really know the full truth."

The source went on to say that Miley understands that they both have family and loved ones who have shown them support during this split, but doesn't think anybody should be speaking negatively about their situation. Miley's family has never mentioned a word about Liam, and she would like his family to respect those same boundaries.

It is known that Miley and Liam married in a secret wedding last year with their nearest family and friends at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. Miley and Liam have had quite a few ups and downs while dating, so their marriage came as a surprise to fans. They had been engaged a few times as well. And now the split.