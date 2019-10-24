Miley Cyrus is no stranger to risqué pictures. The singer is known to bare it all from time to time. And Miley did so again by posting quite the raunchy selfie to her social media.

In the pics, Miley can be seen in a sheer top without a bra, showing off her chest. The singer flirted with Instagram rules but managed to bare it all anyway. She seemed to show off her assets unapologetically.

However, she acknowledged that she was pushing the Instagram guidelines by writing: 'PS this is getting removed soon! I've been warned by the gram gods!' It is known that Instagram's community guidelines state they 'don't allow nudity' on the platform which includes 'some photos of female nipples.'It notes that pictures of 'post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed.'

Reportedly, Miley previously backed the popular #FreeTheNipple campaign on Instagram, which aims to desexualize the female nipple.

Miley recently landed in hot water when she alienated the LGBTQ+ community with an errant comment. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus has faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community after telling her fans in an Instagram Live chat that 'you don't have to be gay.'

The singer, who came out as bisexual four years ago has a lot of fans in the community. Miley defended her comment after she faced criticism for it. She said that her controversial comments were aimed at 'sucky' exes. There is speculation that Liam Hemsworth may be the sucky ex she is referring to, though the "Wrecking Ball" singer wasn't explicit in naming him. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after the singer was spotted getting cosy with Kaitlynn Carter. Now Miley Cyrus seems to be dating Cody Simpson. You can check out the pics here: