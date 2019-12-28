Miley Cyrus sure seems to be in the holiday spirit, and the "Wrecking Ball" singer celebrated by doing what she does best, twerking.

Reportedly, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — who've been linked together romantically since this autumn — have been having a grand old time with Miley's family over the holiday, and on Christmas afternoon Cody, uploaded 'some wholesome Christmas content': Miley, twerking up a storm.

There have been rumours circulating that the pair is on the rocks but the clip proves that the rumours aren't true.

Miley can be seen with her hair is in a top knot as she dances coquettishly to a rocking Christmas song, twirling around on the beat with her proven pop star moves. Reportedly, two weeks after the demise of her romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus moved on to her long-time pal Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody were snapped smooching during a cozy lunch date at health food restaurant Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

Miley isn't letting old hang-ups get in the way of new relationships, she sure looks like she has left both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter behind. Miley Cyrus released a statement announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth after pictures surfaced, that showed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlynn Carter. However, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has never cheated on the Hunger Games actor.

Miley began: 'I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.'

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20's. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with drugs.

Perhaps, Miley wants to go back to that life, or maybe she wants to recover on her own. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: