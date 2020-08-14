There had been reports that Miley Cyrus has broken up with Cody Simpson and the two have decided to move on after 10 months of dating.

It was being said that Miley and Cody had called it quits within the last few weeks. The reason for breaking the relationship was unknown until the singer herself confirmed the news to her fans in her latest Instagram Live video.

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," Miley said in the video.

She went to confirm her break up and said, "But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be."

'We're gonna continue to be friends'

Miley further said that she and Cody are trying to decide who they want to be with for the rest of their lives. Adding that they will continue to remain friends just the way they have been for the last decade. They got close to each other in 2015.

"Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends," Miley said.

For the unversed, Miley and Cody started dating since October 2019 after her split with TV star Kaitlynn Carter post going through a divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

According to several news reports, Miley and Cody had been filling the internet with their loved-up pics and goofy TikTok videos. They had been quarantining together all this while during the pandemic and enjoying quality time together while watching movies and cooking.