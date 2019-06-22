Startup founders are the risk takers, the ones who aren't afraid of failure in the pursuit of reaching their dreams. Creating something new needs attention to detail, good knowledge of the subject and determination to make it stand out, apart from various other factors.

Independent record label Guin Records made it big with the release of their debut album Uncharted. The album consists of various hip-hop artists and also consists of their individual tracks. The vibe of the album is completely different from others. The label has got the ability to give artists a unique platform on a large scale. This also proves that the founders of Guin records, the Kordestani siblings definitely like to think outside the box.

Milan Kordestani (19) and Misha Kordestani (21) of Guin Records are amongst the youngest record label executives in America. Not many people are acquainted with the fact that the origin of Guin Records happened inside Milan Kordestani's college dorm room. As a young entrepreneur, Milan is excited to create and be a part of growing industries at a young age, bringing new perspectives to the table.

Both Milan and Misha are well aware of the history of hip-hop and also with the kind of impact their label works to create. However, their journey as the proud business owners has not been an easy ride. Being young and inside the business comes with its own challenges. However, when it comes to creating a successful label, Milan and Misha have done everything right, bringing in as many experienced industry personnel that they can, to ensure the label's success.

From coming up with the ethos for an independent record label, Milan's journey to create this label has been a rollercoaster ride. In the initial days, Milan approached various SoundCloud and YouTube rappers and asked them about their interest in being a part of the Uncharted album. While Misha kept advising him on various matters, things started solidifying, and they quickly became the duo they are known as today. Their joint efforts and out of the box approach started turning heads and bringing in interest from industry heads who wanted to collaborate to bring the mission of Guin to life.

Since then, the Kordestani siblings have collaborated with many artists creating cultural impacts in their communities. Their major focus has been on creating music that is impactful. Both Milan and Misha are excited about working with influential artists in the future and making Guin Records a large entity.

Milan keeps a strong opinion about the impact of technology on music. He believes that as various streaming platforms have given budding artists their own space and sales, their fandom still remains flickering. While the streaming platforms offer quite less to the artists, they help bring their music to a world panorama.

With more playlists and streaming platforms, there is a reduction in album sales. This also brings in the uncertainty about what the future of technology will bring for the artists. Milan believes that artists shape our culture and they should be getting the rewards of the hard work they deserve.

Milan Kordestani has got a piece of valuable advice for the coming of age entrepreneurs. He believes that one, especially when new to an industry, should never stop asking questions and learning. He states that "Continuing to be a student in all aspects of my life allows me to improve myself and the work I do daily. I think the moment someone thinks they know everything, they enter a state of ignorance, or they become 'dated' within their field."