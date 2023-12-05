Ranbir Kapoor has been basking in the glory of Animal. Despite the criticism around the plot and character of the film, the actor has been highly praised for sinking his teeth into the character. The whole Bhatt and the Kapoor clan was present at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal premiere. A video shows Ranbir walking with Neetu Kapoor holding her hand.

Social media reactions

The video also shows Alia Bhatt walking ahead of them with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Many on social media were quick to comment on how Neetu Kapoor never gives them space. "Alia left to walk ahead holding her sister's hand," wrote a user. "Such a mama boy hold ur wife's hand," another user wrote. "Will be reason for divorce with alia," a social media user commented. "husband who is a man child," another user commented. "Be a Man , act like a man , go and hold your wife's hand. Embarrassing behaviour for a man," was one more comment on the video.

Neetu wants her own privacy

While social media and netizens may say whatever they want to, but the truth remains that Neetu Kapoor has always been vocal about how she wants her own space and privacy. Rishi Kapoor's wife had revealed that after his death, both Ranbir and Ridhima wanted her to shift with them but she said she likes her own privacy and even asked them not to sit over her head.

"I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho. When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn't go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

Alia praises Rashmika

Alia Bhatt took to social media to shower Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri with praise for their performance in the film. She also penned a long note praising Ranbir Kapoor for his onscreen performance and reel life persona.