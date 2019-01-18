Director Haneef Adeni's Malayalam movie Mikhael starring Nivin Pauly, Manjima Mohan and Unni Mukundan has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Mikhael is an action thriller with a good dose of other commercial elements to woo the family audience. Besides direction, Haneef Adeni has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Mikhael movie story: The film evolves between two families. Mike (Nivin Pauly) is a doctor, who is a guardian angel in the mortal man's world. He set out for revenge against someone, who has done injustice his family. How protects his beloved sister from a family feud forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Mikhael deals with routine revenge drama, but Haneef Adeni has made it look fresh with amazing twists and turns, which keep you hooked on to your seats. The movie is engaging and entertaining, but it is predictable and dragging in parts, say the filmgoers.

Performances: Nivin Pauly has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Mikhael. Unni Mukundan, JD Chakravarthy and Manjima Mohan have done good jobs, which are also among the attractions of the movie. Sudev Nair, Babu Antony, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramood and Kalabhavan Shajon have done justice to their respective roles, say the audience.

Technical: Mikhael has rich production values and Vishnu Panicker's beautiful picturisation, Gopi Sundar's stunning background score, amazing choreography of action scenes and dialogues are the attraction on the technical front, add the viewers.

Mikhael movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience reaction.

Snehasallapam‏ @SSTweeps

#Mikhael FirstHalf: A good first half from @NivinOfficial - Haneef Adeni team. Haneef's stylish making, DOP & BGM 2nd half is progressing, stay tuned for complete #MikhaelReview.

VigneshShiva‏ @VigneshShiva77

#Mikhael First half:: clean and decent .create a hype of unni mukundan entry

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#Mikhael Interval : Has been an average show so far with a not so interesting story.But with a lot of build up in the beginning and intriguing characters, there is a lot of potential to the second half Fingers Crossed

SK Reviews‏ @SK_SHA_KOLLAM

#Mikhael : First Half : Good Watchable | Filled With Family Sentiments | Disappointed Guest Role From #BabuAntony | #UnniMukundan Only in 1-2 Scenes | Excellent Performance From #Sidhique | Rich Visuals #Waiting For A Powerful 2nd Half #SK #SKreviews #NivinPauly

Varun 221‏ @Varun_505

#Mikhael - Decent first half ; second half will decide movie verdict

TCR INOX Updates‏ @inox_tcr

#Mikhael Interval So Far So Good Background Score

BOOM Cinemaz‏ @BOOMCinemaz

#Mikhael First Half First half filled with emotional scenes and Flash backs Waiting for Nivin Fight scenes and Transformation

Friday Matinee‏ @VRFridayMatinee

#Mikhael 1st half : Fine first half with good making from @haneef_adeni .#Siddique is the standout.Technical Side is top notch as well as Gopi Sundar's Background score

Cinemabits‏ @Cinemabits1

#Mikhael Nivin Hanif Unni ... First half above avg Second half ... mindblowing Action .... malayalm gilms proud momment..... Super action

Malayalam BoxOffice‏ @malyalammovieBO