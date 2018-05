U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York late on May 30, as the two country try to work on pre-summit negotiation ahead of the highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Audioblocks Brilliant Horizons