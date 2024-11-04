An MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during a routine training sortie on Monday. The aircraft, known as 'Fulcrum' in NATO parlance and 'Baaz' in India, encountered a system malfunction, leading to the unfortunate event. However, the pilot managed to manoeuvre the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely.

The crash site, located in the Songa village of Agra, was a spectacle of flames and smoke as the aircraft burned in an open field. The IAF has since confirmed the incident and ordered an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The MiG-29, a Soviet-designed air superiority fighter, was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987.

The crashed aircraft was reportedly the upgraded MiG-29 UPG model, enhanced with advanced avionics. This incident marks the second recent MiG-29 crash; in September, another MiG-29 suffered a technical failure and crashed in Rajasthan 's Barmer district during a night training flight. The pilot in that case also ejected safely.

A notable feature of the MiG-29 is its Zvezda K-36D ejection seat, a zero-zero system allowing pilots to eject even at zero altitude and zero speed. This advanced seat, also used in the IAF's Su-30MKI jets, can ensure pilot safety in situations where escape would otherwise be difficult.

Why IAF continues to use MiG-29?

Despite the recent mishaps, the IAF continues to rely heavily on the MiG-29. Faced with an acute shortage of combat aircraft, the IAF is exploring various options to tackle this problem. The first Rafale is expected to be delivered by September this year, and by 2022, all 36 could be delivered. However, considering the number of fighters set to retire by 2025, 36 is a small number. In the IAF, each fighter squadron is expected to hold 18 fully operational planes plus two trainers. Some of the squadrons - especially those of the older generation MiGs - are operating with much lesser number of aircrafts.

The IAF had hoped that the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas could meet India's requirement for single-engine fighters. However, due to multiple problems encountered during Tejas's development and HAL's failure to meet the delivery deadlines, the IAF was forced to look at other foreign aircraft. The upgraded aircraft are now being used for routine operations in frontline squadrons and are equipped with the state-of-the-art avionics, an array of smart air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons and in-flight refuelling.

Historically, the MiG-29 has had a relatively safer track record. However, the recent crashes have raised concerns about the aging fleet's safety and reliability. The IAF's enquiry into the latest incident will hopefully shed light on the cause of the accident and help prevent similar incidents in the future.