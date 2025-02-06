Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for her performance in the Bollywood movie SanamTeri Kasam. The actor has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane wed Pak actor

Taking to social media, Mawra shared dreamy, romantic wedding photos, and the breathtakingly beautiful, love-filled pictures are too wholesome to be missed.

Sharing the photos, Mawra wrote, "And in the middle of chaos... I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25."

In one of the photos, the couple is seen hugging, smiling at each other, and enjoying a romantic moment while gazing at the sky together.

The bride, Mawra, stunned in a light blue embroidered lehenga, while Ameer opted for a black kurta-pajama for his big day.

As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, fans couldn't take their eyes off the dreamy wedding photos of Mawra.

One comment read, "MASHALLAHHH MY WHOLE HEART! You twoooooo!"

Another fan wrote, "MY HEARTTT!! MashaAllah ❤️❤️❤️ Happily ever after."

A third user commented, "Omg, this is so beautiful! Congratulations, Mawra!"

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have shared the screen in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem.

Meanwhile, Mawra made her Bollywood debut with the film Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The romantic drama, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, failed at the box office but later gained popularity on OTT platforms. The film is set to re-release in theatres on February 7.