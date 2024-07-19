A massive Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banking and other institutions today with airlines like Indigo and SpiceJet issuing statements.

Windows laptops also reportedly have crashed for many users in India. Users reported seeing the Blue Screen of Death error messages across different regions worldwide and in India.

As many Microsoft Windows users are facing the Blue Screen of Death, many reports have flooded social media to report the issue. Many users in India have also reported an outage in Microsoft services on Downdetector. Thousands of reports spread across Microsoft products ranging from Teams, Azure, Store have been reported on Downdetector.

What has caused the widespread Microsoft outage?

While the exact cause is currently unconfirmed, "cybersecurity software firm Crowdstrike has reported blue screens of death and has said that the cause is currently under investigation." Microsoft has stated that it is taking mitigation action.

What is the impact of the Microsoft outage?

Several large multinational companies and IT services in India are reporting this problem across facilities. It has been reported that computer users across their networks are witnessing the problem. "The problem seems to be confined to Windows-based desktop and laptops."

Globally, various sectors have also experienced the impact, including the London Stock Exchange and 911 services in the USA.

The Microsoft Cloud outage has resulted in many flight cancellations and delays across India. Spicejet's statement said "A global technical outage has affected the aviation industry. SpiceJet is ensuring that all its flights scheduled for today will depart. We are working closely with airports and relevant authorities to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time."

More information as to the cause of this massive outage and further developments are awaited.