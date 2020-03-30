Windows 10X is widely believed to power dual-screen and foldable devices. However, the latest job description posted by Microsoft suggests that the software could be much more than that, further indicating a unique environment with exceptional UI changes.

Improved Features in 10X

The upcoming software is an extension for Microsoft's flagship Windows 10 operating system. For its latest iteration, the company is looking to add more functionality to its dual-screen devices. However, their recent job description hints that the company has bigger plans for Windows 10X.

The Washington-based tech giant is looking for software engineers in the US for the Windows Devices and User Experience (WDUX) team that will help develop solutions for the "non-traditional postures" devices, such as tablets and foldable away from the desk, including Surface Neo.

The Redmond-firm is also looking to add talented engineers to its Natural User Interfaces (NUI) team to develop new and improved ways to make their users more productive when interacting with Windows 10X devices, such as Surface Neo.

These engineers will be responsible for innovating and optimizing Windows 10X's user experience for Surface Neo to enhance the existing features.

From New to Old – Windows 10X Functionality

Additionally, the tech giant recently leaked Windows Core OS in its support documents accidentally that confirmed various desktop features that will be ported into the new operating system. This means that after the successful launch of Windows 10X on the new form factors, the operating system may also show up on traditional devices such as laptops and ultra-books.

Based on Windows Core OS, Windows 10X is a new operating system designed for foldable PCs, dual-screen devices, as well as the traditional laptops.