Days after US tech giant Microsoft encouraged its employees to work from home as the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread worldwide, a New York Times correspondent on Friday, March 6, confirmed that two of its employees in Seattle area have contracted Covid-19.

Microsoft
Microsoft has updated its guidelines for employees, allowing anyone based in Seattle or San Francisco to work from home through March 25th.Reuters

On Thursday, Microsoft promised to pay normal hourly wages to non-employees providing services to Microsoft workers, such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers, who might else receive less pay while many of the firm's employees spend the next few weeks working from home to keep away from the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases cross 97,510-mark, including 3,345 deaths. Several tech firms have asked their Seattle-based employees to work from home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)