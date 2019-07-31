The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue magazine, reached out to the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, to speak about motherhood.

Discussing the experience of interviewing Michelle Obama, Markle wrote in the intro page that she was left "somewhat speechless" as Michelle spoke about motherhood. The Duchess of Sussex further added how her "simple questions" were answered with "a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure."

Obama's quote read, "Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried – especially at first."

She further stated, "As mothers, we just don't want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal. What's both humbled and heartened me is seeing the resiliency of my daughters."

"In some ways, Malia and Sasha couldn't be more different. One speaks freely and often one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they've both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths," said Michelle.

Michelle also talked about the importance of letting her daughters make their own choices. "Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside," she explained.

"Motherhood has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own," Michelle further added.

Well, these words sure reflect greatly on the Duchess of Sussex, who recently had baby Archie with Prince Harry.

Michelle stated, "Don't get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. I'm sure you know a thing or two about that these days. But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I'm so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all."

The full interview can be read in British Vogue's digital September issue.