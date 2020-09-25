Pop sensation Michael Jackson breathed his last on June 25, 2009. As per several reports, American singer died of acute Propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home on North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Michael Jackson's family member has auctioned the popstar's blood-stained IV drip.

Michael's cousin Marsha Stewart is selling the deceased pop star's blood-stained IV drip in an auction, which he had while he was on his death-bed.

As per Mirror UK, his cousin Marsha Stewart has not only auctioned the star's blood-stained IV drip but has also put the other item up for sale. This is an attempt to cash in and drain every last bit of income from the deceased global star.

The website of Memorabilia. The expert stated, "This auction celebrates the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as well as the Jackson family. Stewart's collection includes an amazing selection of personal mementoes along with music memorabilia from the Jackson family. Presented is a group of items that belonged to Joe Jackson. The highlight of which is a Braun medical bag that was leftover from Jackson's LA Sunset house. Now, could this be the IV that was used to administer the lethal dose of Propofol to Michael Jackson? This IV probably was not the one that was used to administer that dose, however, could more than likely have been was used during his many treatments with Propofol."

Speaking to The Sun, Memorabilia. Expert founder Kieta said, For me, I feel that with Michael Jackson we have to embrace all of him, that's his iconic pop status as well as the troubles that he had with addictions and not being able to sleep, pushing himself to perform for his fans and his artistry. The IV bag - although maybe morbid to some - I don't see it as that I embrace it as part of Michael Jackson. Addiction is close to many families - it knows no age, race, gender. The IV bag is significant to Michael Jackson and how he ended up dying. It is a controversial piece but it's still part of Michael.

The minimum bid for the item is $2,500, and the auction will end on September 26, at around 8 pm (America/Los_Angeles time).

How did Marsha Stewart get hold of the blood-stained IV bag?

His niece and Michael's cousin Marsha admit that she took the bag from Jackson's bedroom days after his death during a visit with dad Joe. Michael's dad and Marsha kept the medical equipment in his home until his end in June 2018.

According to reports, Stewart has claimed that she got the fluid bag from the bedroom of Jackson, days after he died on June 25, 2009. She went there with Joe Jackson, the father of 'King of Pop'. In a YouTube video, she was promoting the sale of the disturbing item.