Mia Khalifa is a name that needs no introduction. Despite the former adult actress having left the industry, she remains one of the most controversial and talked about pornstars. Even though the period for which she worked in the adult film industry was only for 3 months, her videos garnered millions in revenue and views.

Mia revealed that she was overweight and didn't look like anyone else around her. She was looking for people to put value in her and was easily manipulated into things, especially by men. Mia added that it was her insecurity that made her enter a relationship which she shouldn't have. And that relationship was what moved her into the adult film industry.

How she entered the industry

In an interview with Yahoo, Mia said, "I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work. I was naive, vulnerable, and malleable. Very easily talked into things, especially if it was by a man."

She further added, "I was overweight and I didn't really have very many friends. I didn't look like everyone else who was around me and that led me into a relationship that I should not have entered. And those were the steps that led me to the adult industry."

Connecting with women

Mia has also become a sensation on TikTok by sharing her stories and everything she has been through. Khalifa has connected with a million other women who share the same pain and turbulence.

Talking about the same, Mia said, "The women who tell their stories, who are brave enough to put their face on the internet and share their experiences, that is where my confidence comes from. That's been the biggest key to battling with my own shame — seeing all of these women who have been through things that are a lot worse than I have and come out, like, fighting, with skin under their nails."