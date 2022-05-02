Mia Khalifa has again shared a series of racy pictures. The former adult star has shared pictures from Florence and called it her "second home". In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her assets as she goes topless. Khalifa also shared pictures from the streets of the city and the view is just breathtaking.

"Florence is officially my second home, you'll see why soon," Mia wrote while sharing several pictures. In a few of those pictures, she can be seen without wearing anything as she clicks the selfie. And in one picture, she can be seen all dressed up, flaunting her curvaceous figure.

When Mia revealed some mistakes aren't forgivable

Mia had once revealed in an interview that she was not only left by her family and everyone she knew while she was in industry but even after she chose to quit it. "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she told BBC's Hard Talk.

On getting anxiety attacks

She had further said that after quitting the industry, she had panic attacks. "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."