Mia Khalifa is a lavender baby in her latest pictures. Mia shared several pictures from her London trip and gave us major sultry vibes. The diva took to her social media to share pictures and soon gathered views in lakhs. Khalifa's social media game has always been on point and this one is no different.

All about Mia's picture

For the pictures, Mia ditched her lingerie and flaunted her curves and assets in an open shirt. The satin lavender shirt set up major fashion goals. What caught everyone's attention was Mia's lavender bag, which she carried with style. Sharing the pictures, Mia wrote, "Night out in London for OFF WHITE c/o CHURCH's."

What social media has to say

"Lavender suits you sis," wrote one social media user. "I'm obsessed with this entire look!! And youuuu," commented another user. "Perfecta," wrote a netizen. "Best toes to ever exsist," opined another netizen. "So hot," "killing it", "this colour!!!", "stylezilla," were some more comments on the picture.

Mia on entering the industry

Mia Khalifa, in an old interview, had revealed that it was her then boyfriend who forced her into the porn industry. Mia had added that since childhood she was overweight and suffered from body shaming issues. Khalifa said that it was the wrong push but she went ahead and did it for her boyfriend. She added that many women are exploited and forced into the industry by the people they love and trust.