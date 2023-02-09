Mia Khalifa's latest social media post has left little to the imagination. The former adult film star has shared many pictures and videos from her day in LA. While she has gone nude in some pictures, in many she can be seen flaunting her assets. This comes barely a few days after Mia shared some bold and risque pictures from her photoshoot.

"Intimate doesn't even begin to describe this @ariesarise project with @clareshilland... Clare, you captured ME because you encouraged me to be myself (while Sofia encouraged me to be a d*ck) and I love being in front of your camera for that reason," Mia had written while sharing the pictures.

"These photos are so special to me, I love the little things that excite you to capture like a little rogue ouster juice on the chin or accidental goosebumps on the bum when you were trying to take a different photo. You make me feel confident and beautiful stripped down and raw, I can only hope that I get to continue working with you for the rest of my career," and then went on to thank everyone involved in the project.