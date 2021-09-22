Mia Khalifa can definitely give any fashionista a run for their money. From flaunting her svelte figure in striking bikinis to posing like there's no tomorrow, Khalifa's social media is always in vogue. So, it didn't come as a surprise when she decided to flaunt her assets in itsy bitsy bikini. The accessories further glammed up her look.

The picture and the comments

"One year on @onlyfans I love y'all," Mia wrote while sharing a couple of pictures in white bikini. The diva paired it up with bracelets, chains and a striking hat. Mia shared two pictures, one flaunting her curves and the other flaunting her bum. Her picture received warm reaction from industry people. "That bikini tho," wrote one user. "FUNNNN & FLIRTYYY," wrote another.

"BABE MEOW," wrote one more. "Invented only fans," another one opined. There were many fans who also commented on her picture. "Is it just me or is it really getting hot on my Instagram," asked one fan. "It's killing me," wrote another. "That's how you flaunt it," said one more. "That figure!" said another netizen.

When Mia spoke about quitting porn industry

"I don't know where I was because that is around the time that I started dissociating. And just compartmentalizing everything and pretending like things never happened to the point where I didn't even talk about porn for the first like three years after. I just went quiet, never spoke about it," Mia told Alexandra Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"I don't want to talk about it because I don't want to bring attention to it," Khalifa explained. But I need to talk about it because I need to explain myself because everyone is just misinterpreting the whole thing. So it's that catch-22 of not wanting to bring it up and needing to bring it up because it's the, it's like the elephant in the room everywhere you go," she further said in the podcast.