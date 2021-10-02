Mia Khalifa has shared pictures of herself in a green, barely-there bikini. The former adult star can be seen sipping on a drink as she flaunts her assets and curves from all angles. Leaving very little to the imagination, Mia shared striking pictures in a green bikini with a catchy caption. This comes barely a few days after she shared pictures of herself flaunting her derriere in a white bikini.

Mia's picture

"One michelada, two michelada, three michelada, floor," Mia captioned the image. And soon, social media went berserk. One person wrote, "WASNT READY FOR THIS." Another one said, "How are you even real." "Hottie," wrote one more social media user. "You are unbelievable," wrote a netizen. In the last video shared by her, Mia can be seen screaming as her shades get stuck in her eye.

Mia and Robert Sandberg's separation announcement

Mia Khalifa announced separation from her husband Robert Sandberg in July. The couple got married in June 2019. Mia took to social media to break the news.

"We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," she wrote.

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she further added.