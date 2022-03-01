Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram pictures are raising the temperature. The former adult actress is making heads turn with her derriere pictures. Khalifa has shared a number of pictures flaunting her assets and leaving very little to the imagination. Her raunchy pictures have taken over the internet and how!

Mia's raunchy post

Taking to social media, Mia shared several pictures and wrote, "@playboycenterfold @playboy Honey, I'm home @playboycenterfold @playboy." Mia posed seductively in orange swimwear and neon orange heels while carrying a denim jacket and a bandana. The pictures are too hot to handle.

When Mia quashed death rumours

Mia had recently quashed death rumours by sharing revealing pictures of herself. On Instagram she shared pictures and on Twitter, she shared a meme to quash the rumors. It all began when Facebook changed her profile to a one of the memorial. Mia was quick to shot down the rumours by sharing a savage meme. Soon, she also took to Instagram to share her raunchy bathroom selfies.

"Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life (sic)," Facebook page had written. "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them (sic)," the post said.