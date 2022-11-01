Mia Khalifa is a pro when it comes to social media. From witty captions to engaging content and majorly, racy pictures; the former adult film industry star keeps hitting the bull's eye with her posts. And her recent post was no different either. Mia ditched all her clothes to feature in her gigantic fur coat and this has left netizens gasping for some air!

Mia's cheeky caption

"And they said I'd never wear this coat in living Miami Styled by me," she wrote while sharing the pictures. The over-the-top coat adds an element of drama and style to the pictures. Khalifa's pictures have received over six lakh views likes so far and hundreds of comments. Netizens too reacted to the pictures in large numbers.

Netizens react

"This is major queen vibes," wrote one user. "Love you baby," commented another user. "It was meant for youuuuu," commented a netizen. "This is so wow," wrote another netizen. "GLAM," wrote a social media user. "No one does this better than you," commented another social media user. "Love it," "killed it," "superb" were some more of the comments on the pictures.

Mia Khalifa may have parted ways from the porn industry but continues to provide shoulder and strength to the women who leave the industry or entered the industry after being exploited. Mia has often spoken about how the manipulative contracts that are signed tend to make the person vulnerable and exploits them without any hesitation.