Mia Khalifa's latest social media post is making waves and how! The former adult star has shared a series of photos posing like never before. Surrounded by hills and mountains on all sides, Mia can be seen flaunting her svelte figure. In one of the pictures, she has bared a bit more than expected and leaving very little to the imagination.

The comments

"Coffee?" she asked while sharing the picture. "Crawling for coffee like a boss," said one user. "Gorgeous Khalifa," said another. "We would all want some coffee," wrote a social media user. "This view or coffee, what would I pick," asked another. "Coffee and you both steaming!" commented a netizen. "Want to be in this frame," wrote another netizen.

How Mia entered the porn world

In an old interview, Mia had spoken about how she entered the porn industry. In an interview with Yahoo, Mia said, "I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work. I was naive, vulnerable, and malleable. Very easily talked into things, especially if it was by a man."

She further added, "I was overweight and I didn't really have very many friends. I didn't look like everyone else who was around me and that led me into a relationship that I should not have entered. And those were the steps that led me to the adult industry."