Every social media post of Mia Khalifa creates sensation. And when the post is as fiery as this one, it is bound to grab eyeballs. In her latest social media post, Mia has shared several black and white pictures of her. Flaunting her enviable figure, Mia had called herself a "hot girl". Let's see what the post is all about.

The picture

Mia Khalifa shared several sensuous pictures of herself. She captioned the image as, "Only hot girls have uneven boobs." The pictures have received all sorts of comments. One person wrote, "Omg love this shot." Another one wrote, "Omfg . My favourite photo of you. Wow." One person opined, "Do I look like Mia Khalifa ??? BE HONEST."

Despite being in the porn industry for a brief while, Mia has remained one of the most searched public figure for several years in a row. After quitting the industry, Mia has been actively involved for raising her voice against global warming, climate change and many other persistent issues. She has also launched programs to talk to women who have been through various kinds of abuses.

Mia's entrance into the porn world

Talking about how she landed in adult industry, Mia had said that she was overweight and used to go through body insecurity issues. She added that she was naïve and malleable. And if anyone expressed their trust in her, she used to get easily manipulated into doing things.

In an interview with Yahoo, Mia said, "I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work. I was naive, vulnerable, and malleable. Very easily talked into things, especially if it was by a man."