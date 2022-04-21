Mia Khalifa's latest social media post is too hot to handle. The former adult star took her social media and shared a series of photos from her home. She also shared a video flaunting the piece she wears around her waist. Let's take a look.

Netizens react

Mia took to social media and shared several pictures, flaunting her curves in a brown bikini. She wrote, "Tourist energy at home always." The picture had over 26 lakh views and several thousand comments. "Can you show me around," said one user. "Gorgeous," said another user. "On fire as always," said one more user. "Did someone just turn off the AC?" asked one netizen. "What would I not do to join you on the tour," commented another netizen.

Mia's marriage and divorce

Mia Khalifa was married to Robert Sandberg from June 2019 to July, 2021. She broke the news of her separation on social media. "We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," she wrote.

The former porn star is now reportedly dating, Jhay Cortez. Jhay is a famous Puerto Rican singer. Mia has shared several steamy pictures with Jhay and the two can be seen getting all out in the pictures.