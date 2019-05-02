Sunrisers Hyderabad, placed 4, will take on Mumbai Indians, placed 3, on the points table. A win for either team could well seal their spot in the playoffs, but both sides will aim for a top two finish which makes the battle an interesting affair. Delhi Capitals lost their game on Wednesday which gives Mumbai Indians a great chance to aim for the number 2 spot, and SRH, minus David Warner, will be a slightly weakened side.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been superb for Mumbai Indians at the top of the order and should once again hold the key in the powerplay overs against the SRH pace bowlers. Kane Williamson could use spinners against him and this could be his biggest threat.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma has found his groove in the last couple of matches and in this crunch match, the skipper has to play a decisive knock for this side. Also, Ishan Kishan, who might play in this match, will hold the key against the SRH spinners.

For the Sunrisers, Manish Pandey has to step up and continue with his good form for his side, more so in the absence of David Warner. Also, Martin Guptill, who might replace Warner, can be picked and can be the differentiating factor in the playing XI.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya has been in blistering form for Mumbai and should once again be the key man for the hosts, more so in the death overs. Also, he has to take up more responsibility with the ball.

For SRH, Mohammad Nabi can be a good pick, as he more often than not picks up wickets in the powerplay overs. Also, he can be used as a pinch-hitter in the batting order.

Spinners: Imran Tahir is a definite yes. Also, young Rahul Chahar has been a revelation for Mumbai this season and should get the nod to feature in the playing XI.

Seamers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah – two bowlers who love bowling with each other will have to be the wicket-takers for their respective sides if they have to clinch the match and make it to the playoffs.