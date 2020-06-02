Xiaomi on Monday said it is going to unveil an India exclusive Mi Notebook on June 11 via an online event. The launch event will kick off at 12 noon IST and will be streamed across Xiaomi's social media platforms and Mi.com as well.

In a tweet, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, confirmed that upcoming Mi Notebook model is exclusively made for Indian consumers.

Xiaomi's Mi last week announced that it will enter the Indian laptop market in June.

Mi Notebook series arriving in India

"We are ready to introduce the next big category in India with the Mi Notebook series. We will broadly have two series under Mi Notebook that we are going to launch. It will be a minimalistic design, a power-packed device with the latest technology to fulfill the requirements of our Indian users," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS in an interaction.

He also said the company also intends to introduce more products under the Mi brand, like the Internet of Things (IoT) products and Smart TVs.

What to expect from Mi Notebook

According to a recent report, Mi's first Notebook will be a rebranded version of RedmiBook 13 which launched in China in December last year.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution anti-glare display with narrow 4.65mm bezels on three sides.

The display offers a 178-degree wide-viewing angle with 250 nits maximum brightness. It is 16.3 mm thin and weighs around 1.23 kilograms.

The laptop comes in two sets of configuration options-- with 10th gen Intel Core i5-10510U processor and 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U chipset

The RedmiBook 13 comes fitted with a chiclet keyboard with a 1.3 mm keystroke travel along with Microsoft PTP supported trackpad.

