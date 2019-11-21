Xiaomi's presence in every category has proven to be a success. From smartphones to smart TVs, Xiaomi's domination leads an example. The Chinese tech giant is also making it big in another product category - wearables. With a market share of 39 percent in India's wearables category, Xiaomi led the charts in August. Doubling down on that popularity, the company launched another wearable - the Mi Band 3i.

Xiaomi's Mi Band series has been remarkably popular in India, attracting the masses with pocket-friendly price tags and rich features. The company launched Mi Band 3i exclusively in India as a successor to the Mi Band HRX without hiking the price. The Mi Band 3i is available for pre-order on Mi.com for Rs 1,299.

Here's a look at all the features Mi Band 3i has to offer for that price. The fitness tracker continues Xiaomi's signature design and has a 0.78-inch AMOLED touch display with anti-fingerprint coating. The tiny display can show notifications from WhatsApp, Instagram and other apps in addition to the calls, which can be rejected without having to take the phone out.

Like other fitness trackers, the Mi Band 3i is centred around the health and fitness of the user. It can track steps, burnt calories, activities like running, cycling, treadmill and monitor sleep. Users can get all the data synced to the phone via Mi Fit App to track weekly progress.

Mi Band 3i has 5ATM IP rating, which means it can handle splashes and spills without causing damage. The Mi Band 3i can be worn during swimming, working out or in the showers. Most of all, the battery of the Mi Band 3i will impress users as it can go up to 20 days between charges.

It's surprising that the Mi Band 3i lacks a crucial feature that was available in its predecessor. Xiaomi missed the heart rate sensor in the new fitness tracker, a feature that was well-received in the Mi Band HRX. So if users wish to have the heart monitor on their wrist, the better option is still the Mi Band HRX.