Xiaomi has dominated the budget and mid-range smartphone space with its wide range of smartphones, but the company couldn't make a dent in the premium segment. In a refreshed effort to take on rivals such as OnePlus, and by extension Samsung, in the premium smartphone category, the Mi 10 5G was launched. But the biggest question is whether the Mi 10 5G has got what it takes to put up against these established rivals in the premium category. Let's find out.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Twilight Grey and Coral Green in 8GB +128GB, 8GB + 256GB variants at a starting price of Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. For immediate comparison, the Mi 10 is positioned in a way it competes against both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While it might be difficult to lure OnePlus loyalists, but it sure makes a strong case for buyers who are looking for the best phone out there without burning a hole deep down in the pocket.

Mi 10 5G: Top features

The Mi 10 is surely a feature-packed phone that's got pretty much everything you wish for in phone its price. It's got a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 3D glass covering both sides for a premium feel, and a design that is reminiscent of Mi phones. More than the way it looks, we are betting on Mi 10's feel-factor to win over consumers.

But what truly makes all the difference in the Mi 10 is the camera setup. It's quite impressive that Xiaomi has noticed the cameras in this price range is not as great, so it offered what its rivals don't. There's a 108MP quad-camera setup, which includes 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie camera neatly punched inside the display. It supports portrait video and slow-mo as well. Some interesting features in the Mi 10 camera include ShootSteady video, Vlog mode, 8K at 30fps video recording and an enhanced night mode. There's a lot that's happening in the camera department and it's only fair to judge its impact after testing the phone.

One of the best features a phone can have is fast charging. And with OnePlus finally offering fast wireless charging support in its latest flagships, Mi 10 would have missed a great deal if it didn't match its rival. The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging - both wired and wireless. In addition to that, you can help out a friend in need using the 10W reverse wireless charging feature in the phone.

Interestingly, the Mi 10 also packs a LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber paired with a 6-stack graphite layer and graphene with up to 10.5°C CPU temperature reduction. This can make a difference for those who do a lot of mobile gaming, something the phone can handle with ease.

The Mi 10 packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, which also supports Dark Mode among other features.