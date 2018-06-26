MG Motor, the UK-based car brand has already announced its India plans. The brand currently owned by the largest carmaker in China – SAIC – will start India sales in 2019 and the first model will be an SUV. MG Motors' ZS was rumoured to be India-bound SUV while emerging reports indicate it can be another model.

A unit of the MG RX5 has been spotted in India with heavy camouflage. The test mule in left-hand drive (LHD) configuration has been spotted in Pune and it is the 2018 version of the SUV. MG Motor sells the RX5 in the Middle Eastern market while the parent company SAIC retails it as Roewe RX5 in China.

The new MG RX5 revealed at the beginning of this year gets cosmetic upgrades such as the larger V-shaped grille and C-shaped LED DRLs. More raked windshield with a rear wiper and wraparound tail lights are the additions at the rear. The RX5 comes with SUV add-ons such as the roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler.

MG Motor sells the RX5 in the Middle Eastern market with a choice of two petrol engines- 166bhp, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder and 217bhp, 2.0-litre 4-cylinder. The engines come mated to a 7-speed or 6-speed automatic, while all-wheel drive is offered only on the top-spec trim.

It is too early to comment on RX5 is the compact SUV model MG Motor planning to launch in India. Since the model spotted is in LHD configuration, the SUV may have imported to India solely for testing and R&D purpose.

It also needs to be noted that a unit of the SAIC owned Baojun 530 SUV has spotted in India while testing last week. A report in Autocar claims MG Motor India will be launching a re-styled and re-engineered version of the Baojun 530.

MG Motor India is yet to comment on the upcoming SUV. We believe, the company is testing many options for India and, the RX5 and Baojun 530 SUV will be the SUVs currently under consideration to start off sales.

