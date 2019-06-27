MG Motor India launched its much-awaited SUV Hector at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.18 lakh on Thursday. The fully loaded car from Morris Garages was launched at a much lower price range than expected. The British motor company is giving an introductory manufacturer warranty for five years to attract customers.

The Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 143 horsepower and a torque of 250 Nm. The top model will also possess a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel powertrain producing a horsepower of 170 PS and a torque of 350 Nm. There isn't an auto transmission model and will have a regular 6-speed gearbox.

The company has released 11 models in various price ranges. The topmost model is the Hector Sharp Diesel MT that has an ex-showroom price of Rs 16.88 lakh. The company provides five colour schemes such as Starry Black, Coloured Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Candy White.

The monster front grille that has surrounding chrome accent, split LED headlamps with LED DRL and LED fog lamps are some standout features. There is a similar customisation of lamps at the rear also. The car also has ORVM, shark fin antenna and has dual tone machine alloys.

The SUV boasts of generous space and second-row recliners. The car has a 587-litre boot and has 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat, powered tailgate opening and dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The car also features an iSMART connectivity technology that showcases over 50 features.

The SUV will be competing with Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. The model will also compete with high-end variants of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The booking for the SUV started on June 4, with an initial down payment of 50,000. MG India has about 120 centres and is aiming to increase its presence across the country.