MG Hector is one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and it has finally been launched to compete against the likes of Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and others. Touted as India's first internet car, MG (Morris Garages) revealed Hector's introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base model and goes as high as Rs 16.88 lakhs.

MG Hector has been creating a lot of hype with its ads and billboard advertisements in different cities. But the mystery around the pricing of the latest SUV in the market had many doubting their decisions to buy the Hector. With the official reveal, it now comes as a relief to see Hector competitively priced in the range of other leading and newly-released compact SUVs in India.

What MG Hector has in offer is surely something that makes the British car maker's new SUV stands out in the crowd. From a distinctive look to an always-connected infotainment system in the car and multitude of powertrain choices, MG Hector is out for the win.

Before we get down to the specs and features, check out the prices of the different variants in MG Hector:

MG Hector variants, prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Style Super Smart Sharp Petrol MT Rs 12.18 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh - - Petrol Hybrid MT - Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 14.68 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Petrol DCT - - Rs 15.28 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Diesel MT Rs 13.18 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 15.48 lakh Rs 16.88 lakh

Now, let's take a look at the interesting features of MG Hector. Under the hood, the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250Nm. It comes in both manual and automatic transmissions. The hybrid petrol variant comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 48V motor.

As for diesel models, the 2.0-litre engine produces 170 PS power at a peak torque of 250Nm and has a 17.41kpl ARAI-rated fuel efficiency. The petrol AT offers 13.96kpl, the petrol manual gets 14.16kpl and the petrol-hybrid is rated at 15.81kpl.

But it's not the engine or the mileage that is winning hearts. MG Hector gets a 10.4-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system supported by Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AI-powered voice commands. There's an embedded Airtel SIM card, which allows the car to be connected to the internet at all times. The system provides maps and navigation services, built-in apps, and a 7-inch coloured MID for user interaction.

MG Hector is a 5-seater SUV with features like 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat, 2nd-row seat recliner, fatigue reminder setting, panoramic sunroof, eight colours ambient lighting, powered tailgate opening and eCall emergency response system, which sends out messages to MG's customer service centre Pulse Hub and the registered phones in case the car's airbags are deployed.

If you're concerned about missing out on some features depending on the variants, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, hill hold and traction control are standard offerings. Features like a powered tailgate, six airbags, 360-degree surround camera, rain sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and heated outside mirrors are exclusive to the top-tier model.

MG is new to India, but it is attracting consumers with a 5-year/unlimited km comprehensive warranty, free roadside 24x7 assistance, free labour charges first five scheduled services, and maintenance plans of up to 5 years starting at Rs 8,000.