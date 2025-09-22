JSW MG Motor India has announced immediate price reductions across its ICE SUV lineup, including the Astor, Hector, and Gloster, by passing on the full benefits of the government's recent GST rate rationalisation. Customers can now save between Rs 54,000 and Rs 3,04,000 on ex-showroom prices, making the MG SUV portfolio more accessible.

"The Government's initiative to rationalise GST rates is a welcome step that directly supports car buyers by enhancing purchasing power and fostering positive consumer sentiment. By passing on the full benefit to our customers, JSW MG Motor aims to make our SUV portfolio more attractive," said Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

The revised ex-showroom prices are as follows: MG Astor now starts at Rs 9.65 lakh (down Rs 34,000), MG Hector at Rs 14.00 lakh (down Rs 49,000), and MG Gloster at Rs 39.80 lakh (down Rs 2.83 lakh). In addition, Gloster customers can avail extra benefits of up to Rs 3,50,000.

To complement the price cuts, JSW MG Motor is offering flexible financing options, including 100% on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday. These measures aim to enhance convenience, encourage more buyers to experience MG vehicles, and support strong demand during the festive season.