Daniel Dumile, aka MF Doom, sadly passed away on Thursday at the age of 49. The acclaimed masked rapper's wife Jasmine confirmed the passing of MF Doom in a heartbreaking Instagram post. After the news surfaced that MF Doom has sadly passed away, several noted personalities from the music world paid their heartfelt tribute.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," Dumile's wife, Jasmine, wrote. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught, and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off."

MF Doom was a London-born singer who moved to Long Island, New York with his family in his early childhood. He started performing as a teenager as a part of the hip-hop group KMD, which he started with his brother DJ Subroc.

A number of artists have paid tribute to rapper MF Doom including Run The Jewels and Tyler, The Creator. Flying Lotus tweeted that his soul is crushed while sharing the album cover to Madvillainy -- Doom's 2004 album.

"RIP to another Giant your favorite MC's MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news...," Q-Tip tweeted, while El-P wrote, "He was a writer's writer. Grateful I got to know you a little, king. Proud to be your fan. Thank you for keeping it weird and raw always. You inspired us all and always will."

Why MF Doom wore a mask?

Doom was known for his rhyme style and his performances in which he always wore a mask.

In one of his early interviews with writer David Ma, the later rapper stated that he decided the mask would add to the mystique of the character. As per him, wearing a mask would help his fans differentiate him from the others, just like an actor who gains some weight for a role.

One of the early masks was a Gladiator movie replica, which his friend bought for him. The rapper revealed back then that his friend tweaked the mask a little and he himself added a ruby on it, giving it his signature look.