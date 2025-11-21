It was a dramatic yet wholesome evening for beauty pageants at the 74th Miss Universe ceremony, hosted in Thailand. Next year's edition will be held in Puerto Rico. Participants from around the world showcased their sashes and gowns on the final day.

From swimsuits to evening gowns and towering heels, the Miss Universe pageant was a sheer visual delight. Fatima Bosch of Mexico has officially been crowned Miss Universe 2025. She received the crown from last year's winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. A teary-eyed Fatima was comforted and cheered on by her fellow contestants in a heartwarming moment.

The 25-year-old fan favourite had earlier staged a walkout during the evening gown round after being berated by a Thai pageant director.

The Miss Universe Organisation has not officially disclosed the prize money for this year's winner. However, reports suggest it is expected to be around $250,000, the same amount awarded to the 2024 titleholder, Victoria Kjær. The winner also receives a monthly stipend of $50,000 to cover travel, appearances and brand commitments.

But the perks extend well beyond the prize money. The Miss Universe 2025 winner gets a luxurious residence in the heart of New York City, one of the world's most expensive real-estate destinations. She also gets to wear the iconic Miss Universe crown, valued at approximately $5 million.

However, fans aren't happy with the results. Many criticised Fatima Bosch's win, calling her the weakest among all.

A user wrote, "Mexico and Thailand were the weakest in the two Q&A rounds. How did they end up in the top two?!????.."

On social media, people are posting tweets and posts about who deserved to win instead of Miss Mexico. Miss Cote d'Ivoire and Miss Philippines are the favourites of most.

Many said it was a PR damage control.

The reactions to Mexico's win are divided between 'well deserved' as a 'damage control' move by Miss Universe org. "All because of her controversy with Nawat. This was clearly PR damage control for the MU Org. FYI 2 judges quit prior to the final night... so go figure," read a tweet. "WELL DESERVED, and everybody disagreeing can choke on it," argued another.

Miss Universe 2025: Finale Question and Fatima Bosch's winning answer

Miss Universe finalists were asked a series of thought-provoking questions, including which global issue they would address before the United Nations General Assembly and how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

Fatima Bosch's response to the final question helped secure her the crown. She said, "Believe in the power of your authenticity. Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth."

Her answer resonated strongly with this year's Miss Universe theme, 'The Power of Love,' which she smartly aimed at promoting global unity, empowerment and compassion.

Fatima Bosch's controversy before the Finale

Fatima Bosch battled a major controversy earlier this month before emerging as the winner of the Miss Universe crown.

Two weeks ago, she staged a dramatic walkout, much in her evening gown and heels, after being publicly criticised by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting.

In a livestream of the session, Nawat appeared to single out Miss Mexico and call her a dumbhead while arguing over her alleged failure to post required promotional content on social media. He has since denied using the word.

When Nawat asked security to intervene, Bosch walked out of the room, escorted by Miss Iraq, who supported her in a bejewelled, floor-length robe.

"What your director did is not respectful; he called me dumb. The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice," Bosch later told reporters.

"In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out. So my recognition goes to this young woman," she added.

Several contestants appeared to rise in solidarity before Nawat warned them to sit down if they wished to continue in the pageant.

The controversy drew a response from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who praised Bosch as an example of how women should speak out when facing aggression.

India at Miss Universe 2025

Manika Vishwakarma represented India at the global beauty pageant.

She made it to the Top 15, and for the swimsuit round, Manika wore a white monokini.

However, she was unable to advance to the Top 12 of Miss Universe 2025.

India last won the Miss Universe crown in 2021, with Harnaaz Sandhu. Before that, India won in 1994 with Sushmita Sen, and again in 2000 with Lara Dutta.

Miss Universe: Runner-ups

1st runner-up: Thailand's Praveenar Singh

2nd runner-up: Venezuela's Stephany Abasali

3rd runner-up: Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo

4th runner-up: Ivory Coast's Olivia Yacé