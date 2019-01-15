The industry is in deep shock after Rajkumar Hirani was accused of sexually assaulting an assistant director who worked with him on Sanju. However, a deep silence from industry people in this latest alleged #MeToo case has raised many eyebrows.

Hirani is undoubtedly one of the most renowned and successful film-makers of the industry. It is being said that most of the celebs have refrained from speaking against him for fear of losing on work.

Among the few, who chose to speak on Hirani being accused of sexual harassment, is Dia Mirza. While Dia had earlier lambasted Sajid Khan after the latter was accused of sexually harassing multiple women, the actress chose to stay neutral in case of Hirani.

"I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju Sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details," Dia said.

There has not been any strong response on Twitter from any celebrity as far as sexual harassment allegations on Hirani are concerned. Many on Twitter questioned the stars for being silent this time.

Writer-director, Vinta Nanda, who accused Alok Nath of raping her two decades ago, spoke about industry people being numb on Hirani's case.

"The industry is frightened. There are skeletons hoarded in many cupboards out here and there's no land left for them to be buried. This silence is what we call Sanatta in Hindi. Everyone is speechless. They don't know what to say. They don't know who they should protect, the predators who are their dear friends or the survivors who need their support," Bollywood Hungama quoted her as saying.

Check some of the tweets of people questioning the silence from Bollywood:

So which all female actors are going to boycott and never work with #RajkumarHirani now? #MeToo https://t.co/yXsr360h7I — Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 13, 2019

It's amusing how quiet is Twitter after #RajkumarHirani story. :) — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) January 13, 2019

Hey! STUNNED silence on #RajkumarHirani ?!?! Not surprised by any of the hypcorisy of Bollywood anymore !! Yuck! — Rachit Mehrotra (@rachitmehrotra) January 13, 2019

#RajkumarHirani is accused of alleged sexual harassment by d assistant director of his film #Sanju. The Bollywood industry, which supported d #MeToo movement some months back seem to b quiet now.?

Their deafening silence exposes d hypocrisy of Bollywood.https://t.co/P6LYxVcZ1N pic.twitter.com/duyIOZglNm — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) January 14, 2019

Celebrity section is so silent at this moment #RajkumarHirani — Ankita Rathore (@imankitarathore) January 13, 2019

Stupefying how the industry is more or less silent on the @RajkumarHirani allegations! Because he's a successful Director, people aren't bothering to pry or question!



Where's the *ethical* gang of loonies like @RajaSen @anupamachopra & @Su4ita now? No criticism and morality now? https://t.co/ks5Uj9N6Nl — Shivam (@_BeingShivam_) January 15, 2019

Hypocrites in Bollywood industry have gone silent after #RajkumarHirani story? selective activism is the only thing they are good at!! — Wandering introvert (@Nik_Mahendran) January 13, 2019